Report: Colts QB Sam Ehlinger Expected to Remain on Final 53-Man Active Roster

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, Indianapolis Colts 2nd-year backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger is expected to remain on the team’s final 53-man roster after an impressive 2022 preseason showing:

Colts QB Sam Ehlinger is expected to remain on the final roster after today's final cuts are complete, per source. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 30, 2022

The former 2021 6th round pick of the Colts has always had good mobility, as well as shown a knack for progressing through his reads with solid accuracy. However, his lack of arm strength has always limited his long-term career prospects. He’s featured added zip in training camp and preseason with his offseason biotech training.

Ehlinger was one of the Colts biggest stars of this year’s preseason. During three games, Ehlinger completed 24 of 29 throws (83%) for 289 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. He also rushed on 6 carries for 71 rushing yards (11.83 ypc. avg.) and a rushing touchdown.

The Colts already have veteran quarterback Nick Foles backing up starter Matt Ryan. Foles has always been a favorite of Colts head coach Frank Reich and is a former Super Bowl Champion starting quarterback—with a lot of big game and past career experience.

As a result, it was a fair question of whether Indianapolis was going to elect to keep three quarterbacks on its active 53-man roster—especially given Ryan’s exceptional durability throughout his 15-year NFL career.

However, Ehlinger showed too much talent and promise in preseason for the Colts to run the risk of another team snatching him up off waivers.

Yes, expectations should be tempered because Ehlinger was playing exceptionally well against second and third-team defenders in this year’s preseason—not NFL starters, but there’s a lot to like here as even a future high quality primary backup quarterback for the Colts.