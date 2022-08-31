Colts News: Takeaways from initial 53-man roster

Colts Make Final Roster Cuts; Takeaways From New 53-Man Roster | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Colts Make Final Roster Cuts; Takeaways From New 53-Man Roster

Colts’ initial 53-man roster: position-by-position

Here’s a positional breakdown of the Indianapolis Colts’ roster following Tuesday’s cut to 53.

Indianapolis Colts: 6 positions to address following final roster cuts

Here are six positions the Indianapolis Colts should address following final roster cuts.

NFL waiver wire order: Where the Indianapolis Colts sit

Here's where the Indianapolis Colts sit in the NFL waiver wire order following final roster cuts.

Indianapolis Colts place Rigoberto Sanchez, Armani Watts on IR

The Indianapolis Colts placed P Rigoberto Sanchez and S Armani Watts on season-ending injured reserve.

Shaq Leonard avoids PUP to start season; Colts remain patient

Shaquille Leonard avoid the PUP list and will begin the season on the Indianapolis Colts' 53-man roster.

Leonard activated from PUP as Colts reach 53-man limit | Sports | kokomotribune.com

Shaquille Leonard is on the active roster. Dennis Kelly is not. And Sam Ehlinger’s sensational preseason run earned him a longer look.

Colts Announce Initial 53-Man Roster For 2022 Season

Here's how the roster breaks down.

Colts: 5 free agents to look into following roster cuts

It's roster cut day, which means the free agent market is now flooded with options. Here are five for the Colts to keep an eye on.

Colts' Yannick Ngakoue doesn't want to leave Indianapolis

Colts' Yannick Ngakoue learned from his mom that life was bigger than him. So he started helping others. 'This feels better than any football play.'