Colts Claim Former Bills OT Luke Tenuta Off Waivers; Waive CB Tony Brown

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that the team has claimed former Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Luke Tenuta off waivers and waived cornerback Tony Brown in a corresponding 53-man active roster move.

Tenuta was a 2022 6th round pick of the Buffalo Bills out of Virginia Tech. At a listed 6’8”, 319 pounds (with 33” arms), he has a lot of sheer size and could be a developmental offensive tackle for the Colts as a rookie this upcoming season.

Via Colts.com:

“Tenuta appeared in 34 games (26 starts) in college at Virginia Tech, with his starting experience coming at both left tackle and right tackle. During the 2022 preseason, Tenuta played the most snaps (152) of any rookie offensive lineman. He split time at left tackle (29 snaps) and right tackle (123 snaps) for the Bills. Tenuta played for the East team in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl; Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady served as the head coach of the West team, while Colts tight ends coach Klayton Adams was the West’s offensive coordinator. Tenuta is the son of longtime college football coach Jon Tenuta.”

The Colts could use the extra offensive tackle depth too. The team somewhat surprisingly released veteran Dennis Kelly, who was injured this offseason, and there’s not a whole lot of bodies outside fellow rookie Bernhard Raimann behind the starting tackle pair of Matt Pryor and Braden Smith.

It’s quite possible the Colts liked Tenuta as a ‘Day 3’ draft prospect (*or priority rookie UDFA) and were surprised that he was recently made available on league waivers.