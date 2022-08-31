Colts Re-Sign OT Dennis Kelly; Place S Trevor Denbow on IR

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that the team has re-signed veteran offensive tackle Dennis Kelly and placed safety Trevor Denbow on injured reserve—while also re-signing cornerback Tony Brown to their practice squad.

The latest move at offensive tackle makes sense, as Indianapolis was otherwise looking at just a pair of rookies: Bernhard Raimann and recently claimed Ex-Buffalo Bills tackle Luke Tenuta as its primary backups behind starters Matt Pryor and Braden Smith:

Asked about Dennis Kelly, Chris Ballard doesn't go into details. Kelly had a knee injury that kept him out of almost all of training camp.

"We like Dennis," Ballard said. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 31, 2022

With 51 career starts, the 32 year old Kelly gives the Colts a backup swing-tackle option with proven starting experience—and should be a welcome addition to the active roster again.

Even if Kelly (knee) largely didn’t get to showcase his stuff during training camp, he’s been a reliable starting caliber offensive tackle when called upon—starting all 16 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2020 and making 4 starts last season with the Green Bay Packers.

Denbow’s injury isn’t expected to be season-ending, so he could be a candidate to return to the Colts later in the year. Meanwhile, the Colts obviously liked Brown enough to protect him from initial waivers and re-stash him on the team’s taxi-man squad.