Colts Sign 14 Players to the Team’s Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that the team has signed fourteen players to its practice squad—including later re-added cornerback Tony Brown:

We have signed 13 players to our practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 31, 2022

All of these players should be familiar names for Colts fans, as all of them with the exception of recently signed tight end Jared Scott, spent at least a portion of training camp and preseason with Indianapolis.

However, two former Colts players, who the franchise wanted to re-sign to its taxi-man squad: linebacker Sterling Weatherford and offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark, will resume their NFL careers at different destinations.

Weatherford was recently claimed off waivers by the Chicago Bears, while Van Demark, a New Jersey native, elected to sign with the Buffalo Bills practice squad instead.