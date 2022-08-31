 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colts Sign 14 Players to the Team’s Practice Squad

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: AUG 02 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that the team has signed fourteen players to its practice squad—including later re-added cornerback Tony Brown:

All of these players should be familiar names for Colts fans, as all of them with the exception of recently signed tight end Jared Scott, spent at least a portion of training camp and preseason with Indianapolis.

However, two former Colts players, who the franchise wanted to re-sign to its taxi-man squad: linebacker Sterling Weatherford and offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark, will resume their NFL careers at different destinations.

Weatherford was recently claimed off waivers by the Chicago Bears, while Van Demark, a New Jersey native, elected to sign with the Buffalo Bills practice squad instead.

