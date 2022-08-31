Report: Colts Put an Unsuccessful Waiver Claim on New Bears Tight End Trevon Wesco

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts were among the three NFL teams that put an unsuccessful waiver claim on former New York Jets tight end Trevon Wesco, who went to the Chicago Bears instead based upon waiver wire priority:

A few notes:

— The #Bears were the only team to put a claim in on Alex Leatherwood.

— Ex-#Jets TE Trevon Wesco was the most popular, as four teams (#Browns, #Colts, #Bengals, #Bears) tried to claim him. He landed in Chicago. https://t.co/WJ7xzAdrLc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2022

Wesco was originally drafted by the Jets in the 4th round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of West Virginia as a former All-Big 12 standout.

The 6’3”, 267 pound tight end has 6 career receptions for 87 receiving yards (14.5 ypr. avg.) with the Jets during 40 games (12 starts) in his first three seasons (2019-21).

Obviously, the Colts are a little thinner at tight end, as rookie standout Drew Ogletree was lost to a season-ending torn ACL in training camp. While the team is still three-deep at the position with Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, and rookie Jelani Woods, there might be room for another tight end.

One big name free agent, O.J. Howard, who was somewhat surprisingly released by the Buffalo Bills as part of final 53-man roster cuts is expected to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals shortly.

However, don’t be surprised if the Colts still look to bolster their tight end room with another addition before the regular season begins—given their depleted depth and recent activity here.