Report: Colts Try Out Veteran OT Kendall Lamm

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Indianapolis Colts tried out former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Kendall Lamm on Thursday:

Originally signed as a 2015 undrafted free agent by the Houston Texans (2015-18), the 6’5”, 310 pound veteran tackle has also spent time with the Cleveland Browns (2019-20) and most recently, the Titans (2021).

He has appeared in 86 career games, making 28 starts during his 7-year NFL career.

The 30 year old appeared in 12 games for the Titans last year, starting a single game.

With veteran swing-tackle Dennis Kelly (knee) injured to start training camp, and the Colts’ depth already being tested a bit—as Ryan Kelly was banged up at Thursday’s practice, forcing veteran guard/tackle Jason Spriggs with the first-team offense at right guard (*although Kelly did return later), there may be an immediate need for a tackle with some starting experience as a backup like Lamm.