Colts’ Quick Hits from Thursday’s Training Camp Practice, Headed Early Into the Weekend

The Indianapolis Colts completed Thursday’s training camp practice, and the team won’t practice again until Sunday, August 7th, in Westfield, Indiana at Grand Park.
With that being said, here are some Colts ‘quick hits’ headed a little early into the weekend:
Rookie Tight End Drew Ogletree Impressing
Drew Ogletree just pulled down a one-handed grab in the back of the end zone while falling down for the TD.— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 4, 2022
The sixth-round Youngstown State product has been the Colts’ second-best tight end in camp. Which says something about the other guys, too.
Rookie tight end Andrew Ogletree is having a really impressive 7 on 7 period. This continues a string of strong practices for the fast learning sixth rounder. The coaches are noticing and are making plans for him to have a legitimate role this season.— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 4, 2022
A Pair of Rookie UDFAs Flashing Initially at Camp
JoJo Domann now with the “sack” against Nick Foles. Undrafted LB continues to impress in pads. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 4, 2022
Undrafted RB CJ Verdell flashing for the second straight day. Nice run between the tackles on first day. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 4, 2022
Colts Defense Dominates
— Gilmore's savviness in the back is really impressive. Such a smart corner.— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 4, 2022
— More looks for Hines in the (deep) pass game. Looks like they're finally using that weapon again.
— Defense won the day: Great PBUs by Gilmore/Blackmon/KMII
— Dulin continues to stack good days
Some thoughts on Colts practice:— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 4, 2022
1. DeForest Buckner had one of the dominant camp practices I have seen. We know he's a stud, but good lord, he just murdered interior linemen play after play.
Stephon Gilmore was also fantastic, jumping routes and throwing receivers around.
Next series with 1s vs 1s… Defense forces a field goal after Gilmore decks Pierce on second down and Buckner completely obliterates a third down play. https://t.co/zGJX8k77hq— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 4, 2022
Very good series for the defense. Knockdowns by Stephon Gilmore and Julian Blackmon. Then a sack for Ifeadi Odenigbo.— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 4, 2022
Matt Ryan is 7-9. His day could be over. #Colts
Good rep for the defense the first time through 11-on-11. Kwity Paye recovers a fumbled exchange between Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor, and DeForest Buckner and Yannick Nagakoue earn a “sack” against Ryan. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 4, 2022
Matt Ryan Stays Sharp Passing
Matt Ryan’s final numbers: 11-of-15 with a TD to Mo Alie-Cox. No INTs in 11-on-11 work for the starting QB yet. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 4, 2022
First play of 7 on 7: Matt Ryan throws an over-the-shoulder gem to Nyheim Hines for a 20 yard touchdown. Just a beautiful throw, man.— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 4, 2022
Colts Kicking Competition Heating Up?
2-minute drill to end the full padded practice.— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 4, 2022
Starting offense first goes 3-and-out.
Get into field goal range on the second drive. Hot Rod and Jake Verity both make from 50. Some pop off Verity’s leg.
Ryan Kelly Has Brief Injury Scare But Appears Fine
Kelly back in https://t.co/q9kfwdpXzk— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 4, 2022
Some Colts Players Still Banged Up
Not practicing for the Colts today are S Armani Watts, RB D’Vonte Price, ST Byron Cowart, WR DeMichael Harris, LB Forrest Rhyne, DT Chris Williams, OT Dennis Kelly and LB Brandon King.— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 4, 2022
Loading comments...