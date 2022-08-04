Colts’ Quick Hits from Thursday’s Training Camp Practice, Headed Early Into the Weekend

The Indianapolis Colts completed Thursday’s training camp practice, and the team won’t practice again until Sunday, August 7th, in Westfield, Indiana at Grand Park.

With that being said, here are some Colts ‘quick hits’ headed a little early into the weekend:

Rookie Tight End Drew Ogletree Impressing

Drew Ogletree just pulled down a one-handed grab in the back of the end zone while falling down for the TD.



The sixth-round Youngstown State product has been the Colts’ second-best tight end in camp. Which says something about the other guys, too. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 4, 2022

Rookie tight end Andrew Ogletree is having a really impressive 7 on 7 period. This continues a string of strong practices for the fast learning sixth rounder. The coaches are noticing and are making plans for him to have a legitimate role this season. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 4, 2022

A Pair of Rookie UDFAs Flashing Initially at Camp

JoJo Domann now with the “sack” against Nick Foles. Undrafted LB continues to impress in pads. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 4, 2022

Undrafted RB CJ Verdell flashing for the second straight day. Nice run between the tackles on first day. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 4, 2022

Colts Defense Dominates

— Gilmore's savviness in the back is really impressive. Such a smart corner.

— More looks for Hines in the (deep) pass game. Looks like they're finally using that weapon again.

— Defense won the day: Great PBUs by Gilmore/Blackmon/KMII

— Dulin continues to stack good days — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 4, 2022

Some thoughts on Colts practice:



1. DeForest Buckner had one of the dominant camp practices I have seen. We know he's a stud, but good lord, he just murdered interior linemen play after play.



Stephon Gilmore was also fantastic, jumping routes and throwing receivers around. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 4, 2022

Next series with 1s vs 1s… Defense forces a field goal after Gilmore decks Pierce on second down and Buckner completely obliterates a third down play. https://t.co/zGJX8k77hq — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 4, 2022

Very good series for the defense. Knockdowns by Stephon Gilmore and Julian Blackmon. Then a sack for Ifeadi Odenigbo.

Matt Ryan is 7-9. His day could be over. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 4, 2022

Good rep for the defense the first time through 11-on-11. Kwity Paye recovers a fumbled exchange between Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor, and DeForest Buckner and Yannick Nagakoue earn a “sack” against Ryan. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 4, 2022

Matt Ryan Stays Sharp Passing

Matt Ryan’s final numbers: 11-of-15 with a TD to Mo Alie-Cox. No INTs in 11-on-11 work for the starting QB yet. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 4, 2022

First play of 7 on 7: Matt Ryan throws an over-the-shoulder gem to Nyheim Hines for a 20 yard touchdown. Just a beautiful throw, man. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 4, 2022

Colts Kicking Competition Heating Up?

2-minute drill to end the full padded practice.



Starting offense first goes 3-and-out.



Get into field goal range on the second drive. Hot Rod and Jake Verity both make from 50. Some pop off Verity’s leg. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 4, 2022

Ryan Kelly Has Brief Injury Scare But Appears Fine

Kelly back in https://t.co/q9kfwdpXzk — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 4, 2022

Some Colts Players Still Banged Up