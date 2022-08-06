Colts Podcast: How does the team look after 2 weeks of camp?

With a little under two weeks down for the Colts 2022 training camp, we’re beginning to get a better feel for where this team is and where they might be headed as we approach the first pre-season game against the Bills on Saturday August 13th.

As you’d expect, there are a bunch of guys who are already looking sharp and dialed in while others are still getting up to speed. Rookies show flashes of brilliance followed by plays of dismay. Veterans show off why they’ve been able to stay in the league for so long.

So, who fits in those buckets so far? We cover that on this weeks podcast. Topics include:

The progress of the offense under new QB Matt Ryan and why him being a jerk is a very good thing for this team right now

The wide receivers and why this group could surprise a lot of people this year

The impact Nyheim Hines could have this year

The early impact of a healthy DeForest Buckner

The speed and attitude of new pass rusher Yannick Ngaokuoe

Stephon Gilmore, Julian Blackmon and the rest of the secondary

So much more

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

