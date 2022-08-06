Colts Work Out Four Linebackers on Saturday—Including Chiefs Free Agent Dorian O’Daniel

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts worked out four linebackers on Saturday, Aaron Hansford, Justin Hilliard, Dorian O’Daniel, and Kadofi Wright:

Colts worked out linebackers Aaron Hansford, Justin Hilliard, Dorian O'Daniel and Kadofi Wright — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 6, 2022

Aaron Hansford: The 6’2”, 239 pound linebacker was recently waived by the Dallas Cowboys, who signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He began Cowboys training camp on their PUP list with a calf injury, but was waived after passing his physical by the club. As a former converted wideout at Texas A&M, Hansford recorded 157 tackles (86 solo), 18.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 6 passes defensed, and 2 fumble recoveries during his three years as a linebacker for the Aggies during 32 games.

Justin Hilliard: The 6’1”, 231 pound former Ohio State standout has spent time with both the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants organizations—as a 2021 undrafted free agent. He appeared in 2 games for the Giants last season. He will be suspended the first two games of the 2022 regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances. He recorded 53 tackles (31 solo), 9 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 3 passes defensed, 3 fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble during 36 games for the Buckeyes.

Dorian O’Daniel: Originally a 2018 3rd round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs, the 6’1”, 220 pound linebacker (and Super Bowl LIV Champion) has 58 tackles (37 solo), 3 tackles for loss, a sack, a pass defensed, and 2 fumble recoveries during 58 career games (1 start). He appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs this past season, where he’s spent his whole career.

Kadofi Wright: The 6’3”, 230 pound linebacker out of Buffalo was initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos following this year’s NFL Draft, but was recently waived around a week ago. The former All-MAC linebacker had 147 tackles (84 solo), 19.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 4 interceptions, 13 passes defensed, 4 fumble recoveries, and 3 forced fumbles for the Bulls during 49 collegiate games.

In addition to All-Pro Darius Leonard, who’s recovering from offseason back surgery, the Colts have a few backup linebackers that are banged up as well, including Forrest Rhyne and Brandon King, that have recently been held out training camp practices.

It’s quite possible the Colts are looking at another player for additional depth for training camp purposes—given the handful of injuries already limiting their linebacking corps.