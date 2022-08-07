Thomison’s Training Camp Takeaways: Defense Shines While Offense Struggles on Day 7

The Indianapolis Colts held their seventh training camp practice at Grand Park on Sunday, and the defensive difference makers were on full display for a sold-out crowd.

Here’s who stood out most on day seven of camp.

CB, Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore made perhaps the most impressive play of the afternoon when he jumped a pass intended for wide receiver Parris Campbell, which turned into a pix-six of quarterback Matt Ryan.

The veteran corner has been impressive throughout all of training camp so far, making plays on the ball and in coverage. Gilmore provides the Colts’ defense with the kind of cornerback they haven’t had in some time, and his physical play style and ball-hawking ability could pay major dividends for Gus Bradley’s defense this season.

CB, Isaiah Rodgers

Here’s another defensive back that continues to make plays throughout camp. Rodgers also had a nice interception of Ryan on a pass that was intended for running back Nyheim Hines.

The former sixth-round pick showcased a ton of potential late last season, and he appears to be playing extremely well for Indy’s defense. Rodgers is certainly making the most out of the opportunities he’s seen and is showcasing the ability to be more than just a kick returner for the Colts.

DE, Kwity Paye

Second-year defensive end Kwity Paye has made his presence felt on several occasions throughout camp. On Sunday, Paye put together solid reps and got the best of right tackle Braden Smith.

So much of the Colts’ defensive success will depend on whether the team’s defense can generate a consistent pass rush, so Paye’s development in Year 2 is going to be crucial.

There’s a lot to like about what Paye’s showcased thus far, and if he can make the leap the Colts are hoping for, it can take their defense to an entirely different level in 2022.