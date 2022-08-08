Colts’ Quick Hits from Sunday’s Practice—As the ‘Gilly Lock’ is Truly Taking Hold

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up their only practice of the weekend on Sunday, and with weather conditions incredibly hot and steamy at Grand Park, some players rose their level of play—in unison with the rising, scorching early August temperatures.

So let’s get to it:

Stephon was the ‘Star of the Show’—And Has Been as Great as Advertised So Far for the Colts

Stephon Gilmore’s having a terrific camp. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 7, 2022

Colts CB Stephon Gilmore is absolutely killing this training camp. Jumps a sideline route vs Parris Campbell in 7 on 7 and takes it back for a pick-6 against Matt Ryan. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 7, 2022

Frank Reich on Stephon Gilmore: “From a quarterback’s perspective, he’s the type of cornerback you fear.” — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 7, 2022

Another day where Stephon Gilmore is the best player on the Colts. He’s telegraphing routes, winning reps with physicality and taking the ball away. He just had a pick-six on Matt Ryan. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 7, 2022

Colts Offense Was Sloppy—And Has Some Catching Up to Do in Camp

Thoughts on practice:



➡️ Gilmore's been outstanding day after day. Another INT of MR in 7v7 + an impressive PBU vs Pittman in 1v1

➡️ Sloppy day for offense. Ryan went 11-18 but several drops: Campbell, Taylor, Granson. Hines fumble, too.

➡️ Phillip Lindsay = RB3 right now — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 7, 2022

Slow start for the offense continues. Nyheim Hines fumbles and it’s recovered by Stephon Gilmore in team drills.

Matt Ryan is 9-14 with three drops. Jonathan Taylor has a short TD run. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 7, 2022

Some training camp observations...



1. Sloppiest day yet for the O, with lots of drops. Defense is just further ahead, especially in pass rush and coverage

2. Isaiah Rodgers picked Matt Ryan. His ball skills are so consistent

3. Kwity Paye looks good in 1-on-1's

4. TEs need work — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 7, 2022

JoJo Continues to Flash at His Grand Park ‘Dojo’

Broken record, but undrafted LB JoJo Domann again making his presence felt. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 7, 2022

Rookie Curtis Brooks Shaken Up, But Nothing Serious

Curtis Brooks got poked in the eye, Frank Reich said. Ended up not being as bad as it looked initially. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 7, 2022

Rookie Curtis Brooks gets banged up.



Athletic training staff with him as he walks off slowly. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 7, 2022

