Thomison’s Training Camp Takeaways: Defense Takes Advantage of Offensive Miscues on Day 8

For the second practice in a row, the Indianapolis Colts’ defense stood out and took advantage of several miscues by the offense.

Let’s take a look at the players who stood out most on day eight of Colts training camp.

S, Julian Blackmon

Julian Blackmon has been one of several defensive stars throughout camp. The third-year safety continued to impress Monday with an interception of quarterback Matt Ryan, marking the first time Ryan’s been intercepted in 11-on-11 drills during camp.

Blackmon’s speed and ball skills continue to be on full display for fans to see at Grand Park, and his ability to be a full participant at such a quick pace is one of the more intriguing storylines of camp.

RB, Jonathan Taylor

On a day where the offense wasn’t at its best, running back Jonathan Taylor made perhaps the play of the day when he gashed Indy’s defense for a 50-yard touchdown, picking up right where he left off towards the end of last season.

Despite some notable changes along the offensive line (Matt Pryor starting at LT and Danny Pinter starting at RG), the NFL’s leading rusher in 2021 continues to impress and finds ways to create explosive plays on offense.

The changes along the Colts’ offensive line are certainly something to keep an eye on going forward. Taylor remains one of the league’s best at his position, and his burst, quickness and ability to create chunk plays are going to help make Matt Ryan’s life much easier this season.

WR, Keke Coutee

With wide receiver Parris Campbell dealing with a hamstring injury, it was former Houston Texans wideout Keke Coutee who saw a fair amount of snaps in Campbell’s place.

Coutee made several plays, including catching a one-handed touchdown from Ryan. The more we see from Coutee, the more he continues to make his case for landing as one of the Colts’ backup receivers for the 2022 season.