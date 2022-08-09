Colts’ Quick Hits from Monday’s Practice: Indy Defense Gains the Upper Hand Again

The Indianapolis Colts kicked off the work week with a practice on Monday. Once again, it was the defense largely taking care of business against their running mates—leaving the offense with some things to still work through (with a rest day on Tuesday):
Taylor Takes it to the House on a Big Run
First-team O finds the end zone on a 55-yard TD run by Jonathan Taylor. RG Danny Pinter got out in front of the play with a big block. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 8, 2022
Some Offensive Miscues Continue in the Passing Game
First interception of camp in 11-on-11 work for Matt Ryan comes on a miscommunication with Ashton Dulin. Broke the route off flat but Ryan threw deep. Julian Blackmon made the diving pick.— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 8, 2022
Tough red-zone series for the first-team O. DeForest Buckner tipped a pass, Brandon Facyson knocked a TD catch away from Alex Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. dropped a TD.— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 8, 2022
Keke Coutee did convert with a one-handed TD in the back of the end zone. #Colts
Matt Ryan intercepted by Dallis Flowers on first 2-minute drill. Second stalls around the 14-yard line after a dropped TD to Ashton Dulin.— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 8, 2022
Rodrigo Blankenship makes a 29-yard FG. #Colts
Practice 8 is done. Off day tomorrow.— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 8, 2022
A big Jonathan Taylor runs saves another shaky day for the passing offense.
Drops and timing issues again.
Colts Defense Wins the Better of the Matchup
Thoughts on Practice 8:— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 8, 2022
— Defense got the better of offense. Gilmore, KM w/ PBUs. Blackmon/Flowers INTs on Ryan but got a sense WRs flubbed the routes
— Granson improving his stock. Another solid day with several catches. Getting better by the week.
— Ogletree again contributing
Julian Blackmon is Back to Ballin’
One guy who’s quietly had a great camp: Julian Blackmon. Just picked off Matt Ryan — Ryan’s first INT in 11v11 work in eight practices. Blackmon’s been full-go from the start, showing no hesitancy coming off the ruptured Achilles last year.— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 8, 2022
Developing Chemistry
Good start in 7-on-7 for Michael Pittman Jr. Really seems to be getting in sync with Matt Ryan the last couple days. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 8, 2022
Hot Rod’s Kicking Seat Getting a Bit Warmer?
Kickers start today’s practice with four field goals from increasing distances.— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 8, 2022
Rodrigo Blankenship goes 2-4 with misses on the second and last attempts.
Jake Verity is 3-4, missing the last attempt. #Colts
Blankenship went 2 of 4 today. Misses from 42 and 55— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 8, 2022
Verity went 3 of 4, miss wide right from 55
Blankenship is 7 of 9 in camp so far, Verity is 8 of 9
Parris Campbell Slowed By a Tight Hammy
Parris Campbell wasn’t practicing today. Sounds like a tight hamstring. Was dressed to go.— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 8, 2022
A lot of reps for Keke Coutee.
Parris Campbell went through individual drills and sat out team drills after something came up, but FWIW, Marcus Brady didn’t seem overly concerned by it.— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 8, 2022
Quite a Few Other Colts Still on the Mend
Jason Spriggs, Curtis Brooks both out today. Brooks got poked in the eye yesterday: Spriggs was in the injury tent for a while but did return— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 8, 2022
Looks like these guys might be out today: Curtis Brooks, Byron Cowart, DeMichael Harris, Dennis Kelly, D’Vonte Price, Will Redmond, Forrest Rhyne, Jason Spriggs, Armani Watts, Chris Williams— Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 8, 2022
Brandon King is back.
