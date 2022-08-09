Colts’ Quick Hits from Monday’s Practice: Indy Defense Gains the Upper Hand Again

The Indianapolis Colts kicked off the work week with a practice on Monday. Once again, it was the defense largely taking care of business against their running mates—leaving the offense with some things to still work through (with a rest day on Tuesday):

Taylor Takes it to the House on a Big Run

First-team O finds the end zone on a 55-yard TD run by Jonathan Taylor. RG Danny Pinter got out in front of the play with a big block. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 8, 2022

Some Offensive Miscues Continue in the Passing Game

First interception of camp in 11-on-11 work for Matt Ryan comes on a miscommunication with Ashton Dulin. Broke the route off flat but Ryan threw deep. Julian Blackmon made the diving pick. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 8, 2022

Tough red-zone series for the first-team O. DeForest Buckner tipped a pass, Brandon Facyson knocked a TD catch away from Alex Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. dropped a TD.

Keke Coutee did convert with a one-handed TD in the back of the end zone. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 8, 2022

Matt Ryan intercepted by Dallis Flowers on first 2-minute drill. Second stalls around the 14-yard line after a dropped TD to Ashton Dulin.

Rodrigo Blankenship makes a 29-yard FG. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 8, 2022

Practice 8 is done. Off day tomorrow.



A big Jonathan Taylor runs saves another shaky day for the passing offense.



Drops and timing issues again. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 8, 2022

Colts Defense Wins the Better of the Matchup

Thoughts on Practice 8:

— Defense got the better of offense. Gilmore, KM w/ PBUs. Blackmon/Flowers INTs on Ryan but got a sense WRs flubbed the routes

— Granson improving his stock. Another solid day with several catches. Getting better by the week.

— Ogletree again contributing — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 8, 2022

Julian Blackmon is Back to Ballin’

One guy who’s quietly had a great camp: Julian Blackmon. Just picked off Matt Ryan — Ryan’s first INT in 11v11 work in eight practices. Blackmon’s been full-go from the start, showing no hesitancy coming off the ruptured Achilles last year. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 8, 2022

Developing Chemistry

Good start in 7-on-7 for Michael Pittman Jr. Really seems to be getting in sync with Matt Ryan the last couple days. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 8, 2022

Hot Rod’s Kicking Seat Getting a Bit Warmer?

Kickers start today’s practice with four field goals from increasing distances.

Rodrigo Blankenship goes 2-4 with misses on the second and last attempts.

Jake Verity is 3-4, missing the last attempt. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 8, 2022

Blankenship went 2 of 4 today. Misses from 42 and 55



Verity went 3 of 4, miss wide right from 55



Blankenship is 7 of 9 in camp so far, Verity is 8 of 9 — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 8, 2022

Parris Campbell Slowed By a Tight Hammy

Parris Campbell wasn’t practicing today. Sounds like a tight hamstring. Was dressed to go.



A lot of reps for Keke Coutee. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 8, 2022

Parris Campbell went through individual drills and sat out team drills after something came up, but FWIW, Marcus Brady didn’t seem overly concerned by it. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 8, 2022

Quite a Few Other Colts Still on the Mend

Jason Spriggs, Curtis Brooks both out today. Brooks got poked in the eye yesterday: Spriggs was in the injury tent for a while but did return — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 8, 2022