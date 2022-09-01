Colts Add OG Arlington Hambright, LB Segun Olubi to the Team’s Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that the team has added two players to its practice squad: offensive guard Arlington Hambright and linebacker Segun Olubi.

A former 2020 7th round pick of the Chicago Bears out of Colorado, the 6’5”, 315 pound Hambright has appeared in 9 career games (1 start). He spent this past offseason with the New England Patriots but was waived as part of their final 53-man roster cuts.

Offensive guard actually looks like one of the Colts thinner positions depth-wise, as there’s just Will Fries, Bernhard Raimann, and potentially Wesley French behind starters Quenton Nelson and Danny Pinter on the active roster as possible guards. Hambright could be a nice insurance piece on the practice squad for Indianapolis, who may feel the loss of valuable veteran backup Chris Reed in free agency.

Regarding Olubi, via Colts.com:

Olubi, 6-2, 220 pounds, participated in the San Francisco 49ers’ 2022 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 30. He originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, Olubi saw action in 21 games (seven starts) in two seasons (2020-21) at San Diego State and compiled 68 tackles (34 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Both players could potentially help the Colts this season, upon an elevation to the active roster—with Olubi possibly becoming a factor on special teams down the road.