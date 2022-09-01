Colts LB JoJo Domann Received Advice from his Father that Forged his Path to Indianapolis

Indianapolis Colts linebacker JoJo Domann received some shrewd advice following the NFL Draft from his father, longtime NFL agent Craig Domann, which forged his pro football future:

JoJo Domann's father, Craig -- a long-time NFL agent, advised him to go to Indianapolis. The undrafted linebacker put full faith in that decision and earned a roster spot. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) September 1, 2022

After going undrafted, and taking to heart his father’s initial feedback, Domann signed with the Colts immediately following the 2022 NFL Draft as a priority rookie free agent.

The former Nebraska standout shined in both training camp and preseason with the Colts, and it was a foregone conclusion well before final 53-man roster cuts became official earlier this week that Domann was essentially a lock to make the team.

For Domann, it’s the fulfillment of a lifelong dream that started well before he arrived at W. 56th Street headquarters, but now has become a reality—playing for the Horseshoe:

“I’ve dreamed of being here since forever… This is all I’ve really ever wanted to do, so now that I’m here, it’s where do we go now? What’s the next dream?”



Jojo Domann says he’s learned so much with working with Shaq Leonard and the rest of the linebackers. #Colts pic.twitter.com/MTj0sYfaih — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) September 1, 2022

As a rookie, Domann should immediately contribute on special teams and has a chance to earn reps with the defense in time—should he continue to impress in limited action and improve behind the scenes.

The Colts had success with another undrafted linebacker once upon a time, Gary Brackett, so Domann has the chance to make the most of this opportunity and eventually maybe even become an impact starter for Indianapolis’ defense in time.