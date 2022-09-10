Breaking News: Colts, All-Pro Guard Quenton Nelson Agree to 4-Year, $80 Million Extension

The Indianapolis Colts and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson have agreed to a 4-year, $80 million contract extension, according to Ian Rapoport.

The deal includes $60 million in guarantees and makes Nelson the highest-paid guard in the NFL as he is set to an average of $20 million per year, according to Rapoport.

The former No. 6 selection in the 2018 NFL Draft quickly established himself as one of the league’s best players, and now the Colts have rewarded Nelson with a contract extension that makes him the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

Since entering the NFL in 2018, Nelson has been a game-changer for the Colts’ offensive line, surrendering just four sacks through 61 games played for the franchise and earning four All-Pro selections through his first four seasons.

Additionally, Nelson and Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders are the only two players in NFL history to earn First-Team All-Pro honors in each of their first three seasons.

On top of his four All-Pro selections, Nelson’s been named to four Pro Bowls and has helped shape the Colts’ offensive line into one of the league’s more dominant units over the last few seasons.

A cornerstone player for Indianapolis’ organization, it was only a matter of time before Nelson inked a new contract with the team; and now the Colts have their star offensive guard under contract for the next several seasons.