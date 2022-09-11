The Indianapolis Colts haven’t won their season opener since 2014. The Colts have a division-heavy early season schedule this season and can’t afford to make the same mistake. There is little denying that the owner and front office have made winning Week 1 a priority. Facing an outmatched Houston Texans team that the Colts have abused of late, there will be no excuses for failing to get that monkey off the team’s back.

Game Time

1 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 11

Location

NRG Stadium

NRG Pkwy, Houston, TX 77054

Capacity: 72,220

TV Channel

Regional Channel: CBS

Play-by-play: Tom McCarthy

Color analyst: Tiki Barber

Sideline Reporter: AJ Ross

Radio

93.5, 97.1 and 107.5 FM

SiriusXM Channels 390 and 813

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Odds

Colts are listed as -7 favorites by DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing. For updated lines, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Referee Assignment

Land Clark

Enemy Blog

Battle Red Blog

Twitter

Follow @StampedeBlue for the complete Colts coverage.

Facebook

Like Stampede Blue on Facebook!

Stampede Blue Podcast Links:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Colts Cast YouTube Channel | Stampede Radio YouTube Channel | Google | Spotify