The Indianapolis Colts haven’t won their season opener since 2014. The Colts have a division-heavy early season schedule this season and can’t afford to make the same mistake. There is little denying that the owner and front office have made winning Week 1 a priority. Facing an outmatched Houston Texans team that the Colts have abused of late, there will be no excuses for failing to get that monkey off the team’s back.
Game Time
1 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 11
Location
- NRG Stadium
- NRG Pkwy, Houston, TX 77054
- Capacity: 72,220
TV Channel
- Regional Channel: CBS
- Play-by-play: Tom McCarthy
- Color analyst: Tiki Barber
- Sideline Reporter: AJ Ross
Radio
93.5, 97.1 and 107.5 FM
SiriusXM Channels 390 and 813
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
Odds
Colts are listed as -7 favorites by DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing. For updated lines, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.
Referee Assignment
Land Clark
