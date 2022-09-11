Colts News: Colts relying on rest to reverse a historic 8-game season-opening losing streak

Indianapolis Colts relying on rest to reverse historic 8-game season-opening losing streak - Indianapolis Colts Blog- ESPN

The Colts have tried to adjust their schedule to have the players performing in practices close to the time they'll be playing in games.

Colts hope to shake Week 1 woes in Houston | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

The Colts insist things will be different this year. The first chance to prove it comes Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

2022 Indianapolis Colts Preview – Indianapolis Monthly

Is it football season again already? Here are observations and predictions in the form of a 2022 Indianapolis Colts Preview from Nate Miller.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Week 1 Preview: Matt Ryan Era Begins - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday’s matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

Game Preview: Colts at Texans, Week 1

The Colts open the 2022 regular season on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know before kickoff:

Colts Notebook: Franklin ready to fill in for Leonard | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Zaire Franklin will make the 16th start of his five-year career with the Colts on Sunday. But the veteran linebacker has never carried quite this much responsibility.

Colts rule Shaquille Leonard (back) out for opener vs. Texans

The Colts have decided to rule All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard out for Sunday's opener against the Texans.

Shaq Leonard out for Colts' season opener vs Texans

Shaquille Leonard will not play in the Indianapolis Colts season opener Sunday in Houston against the Texans.

Colts Rule Out Linebacker Shaquille Leonard For Week 1 Game Against Houston Texans

The Colts open the 2022 season on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Colts Elevate CB Tony Brown To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move Saturday.

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Why Colts’ Shaquille Leonard decision for Week 1 is the right move - The Athletic

The All-Pro linebacker has been dealing with consistent pain since 2018 and Indy wants to make sure he's available for the long haul.