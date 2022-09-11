Stampede Blue Staff NFL Preview and Predictions for Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to the Houston Texans (1 PM EST) to kick off the 2022 NFL season, but there are also a number of other games to make predictions on.

Among the tougher matchups to predict:

-Cleveland Browns at the Carolina Panthers (1 PM EST)

Baker Mayfield’s revenge game? This one should be interesting between two teams with new starting quarterbacks entering 2022. Mayfield will flip jerseys in this matchup, while Jacoby Brissett is the Browns starter until Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension.

These two divisional rivals always seem to play one another close, and the Patriots always seem to have their hands full in Miami. The Patriots offense has seemingly gotten off to a rocky start in training camp and preseason after Josh McDaniels’ departure, while Tua received a new weapon for the Phins regarding the electrically fast Tyreek Hill at wideout.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders (1 PM EST)

The Commanders make their debut as a freshly named franchise—as does their new starting quarterback Carson Wentz in donned maroon and gold. This could be a revenge game of sorts for Wentz, who struggled mightily in the season finale against the Jags defense in last year’s season finale as then the starting quarterback for the Colts.

This feels like a game that could have NFC North title game implications further down the schedule for both rivals. The Packers have routinely been the toast of the NFC North under star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but he no longer has his favorite target, All-Pro Davante Adams—as it’s the Vikings with Justin Jefferson who have the best wideout among both teams now (and arguably league-wide). This feels like it has the makings of a nail-biter.

Speaking of Adams, he now finds himself on the Raiders, teaming up with underrated starting quarterback Derek Carr. They’ll need the firepower to keep up with a high-powered Chargers offense that features blossoming star quarterback Justin Herbert, wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and the always dangerous Austin Ekeler in the backfield. This seems like an AFC West shootout.

This feels like it could be a potential NFC Title game matchup between two contenders in the NFC with serious Super Bowl aspirations. Tampa Bay probably has a slight edge given the Cowboys offensive line injuries, but I could also see a little rust initially from veteran quarterback great Tom Brady, who played sparingly in preseason and had an extended absence from the teams’ training camp tending to a personal matter.

The Indianapolis Colts are currently 7-point favorites on the road against the Houston Texans. For updated lines, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.