Colts’ Injury Report, Week 1: Sam Ehlinger, Dallis Flowers, Wesley French, Shaq Leonard Among Inactives

The Indianapolis Colts released their inactive list of players ahead of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Among those inactive include linebacker Shaq Leonard, cornerback Dallis Flowers, center Wesley French, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon and tackle Luke Tenuta.

For the most part, the Colts are very healthy going into their divisional game against the Texans and will be looking to snap an eight-game losing streak in season openers.

With Leonard out, Indy’s linebackers will likely include Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed, so it’ll be interesting to see how that unit plays without their All-Pro leader in action.

The Colts also activated cornerback Tony Brown on Saturday, who will likely take the place of Dallis Flowers’ backup role.

Tackle Dennis Kelly, who’s been battling an injury for much of the offseason, is active. Kelly being active provides a key boost for the Colts’ offensive line depth.

Given how healthy the Colts are going into this matchup, Sunday’s game presents a golden opportunity for them to get off to a faster start in 2022 than they have in previous seasons under Frank Reich.