Colts Podcast: Recapping the week 1 tie against the Texans

Does a tie game mean the losing streak is over? Is that the only positive we can take away from this game? That may be all we have as we try to wash the stink off of a mostly ugly performance from the Colts to start the 2022 season.

We discuss the stats and key plays from the game in our latest podcast. Topics include:

Matt Ryan’s first game as a Colt and why it was a mixed bag overall

The incredible afternoon from Jonathan Taylor but why one unfortunate play hurt

Michael Pittman Jr. being an absolute beast

The anemic pass rush early on

The small things matter

Drops in the end zone being back breakers

Kwity Paye shutting down an offensive drive by himself

So much more

