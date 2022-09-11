Week 1 Post Game Wrap

After every Colts game, I make a short YouTube video explaining why the Colts won or lost (or in this instance, they tied) and who they play next. I understand that the lot of you are really unhappy with Rodrigo Blankenship and while he’s currently the scapegoat, I think the won literally fumbling the bag is Matt Ryan. He’s paid all that money and yet he coughed up the ball 5 total times today. Yes, Hot Rod missed at least 4 kicks today by my estimate (two kicks Out of Bounds and two missed field goals). Matt Ryan fumbled 4 times and threw a gimme INT to Jerry Hughes (the one that got away). I’d love to see Matty Ice get out in front of this and take ownership of the current 9 game winless streak the Colts have to start their regular season, but methinks the Colts will look to replace their kicker instead. I’d also argue that the Colts gave up 3 points and went for it on 4th and goal instead of just taking the points and then tied in OT.