Opening NFL odds Week 2 - Colts are currently 4-point favorites at Jacksonville

Amazingly, the Colts survived Week 1 in a two-way tie for first place in the AFC South with the Houston Texans - after Rodrigo Blankenship failed to hit a game-winner in overtime. Still, getting a Week 2 win in Jacksonville has to be a huge priority. It is a chance to take an outright lead if the Texans fall next week, and the Colts need to prove they can win in Duvall.

Perhaps even more important than those two things, the Colts need to get their act together and shake off a sloppy start. There were too many missed opportunities and self-inflicted wounds in Week 1 for anyone in the building or the fan base to have much confidence moving forward. A comfortable win against an opponent with who they should be comfortable would go a long way to moving the needle in the right direction. The last thing the Colts need is to take a tie and a loss into a big home opener against a Kansas City Chiefs team who looked incredibly strong today.