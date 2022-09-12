The Coltist #34 AKA the Isaiah Rodgers Episode

After every Colts game, Jared and Mateo sit down to discuss the game that was just played, why the Colts won or lost (or in this case, tied) and who they play next along with some reactions about what is happening around the league and more specifically, the AFC South as a Division. The Colts tied in overtime with the Texans 20-20, technically ending their 8 game losing streak on opening day and replacing it with a now 9 game winless streak on opening day. See, there’s a silver lining in everything!