Colts News: Why Frank Reich’s fourth-down decision went wrong in Houston

Colts vs. Texans: Why Frank Reich's fourth-down decision went wrong

Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard gave the Colts a false indicator, forcing Nyheim Hines to make the wrong decision.

Colts Notebook: Questions at kicker continue after Blankenship's miss | Sports | kokomotribune.com

Rodrigo Blankenship's failed 42-yard game-winning field goal attempt reignited questions about the Colts' kicking situation Sunday.

Colts’ notebook: Taylor, Pittman shine in tie | Fox 59

INDIANAPOLIS – The bottom line obscures everything else: Indianapolis Colts 20, Houston Texans 20 in overtime. The Colts are a team with visions of winning the AFC South for the first time since 2014. The Texans are in rebuild mode behind first-year coach Lovie Smith. But there were enough positives in the debris to keep […]

Indianapolis Colts tie with Houston Texans 20-20 in overtime

NFL Week 1 opener Colts, Blankenship, Reich

10 thoughts on the Colts' tie against the Texans

Colts insider Nate Atkins has 10 thoughts on the team's season-opening tie with the Texans. A lot left on the table in this one.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans | Crunching Numbers - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Highlighting some of the numbers in the Indianapolis Colts' 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Colts' defense comes alive in fourth quarter of 20-20 tie to open up 2022 season

The Indianapolis Colts’ defense found its footing in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 2022 season opener against the Houston Texans — and was downright stingy on a couple late key drives. The unit hopes for a better overall performance heading into its Week

Colts' Trust In Jonathan Taylor Shines In Fourth Quarter Against Texans

Jonathan Taylor carried nine times for 70 yards to pace the Colts to erasing a 17-point fourth quarter deficit in Sunday's Week 1 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans.

Colts Leave Houston Feeling 'Weird,' Unsatisfied, But Also Confident After Week 1 Tie With Texans

The Colts tied for the first time since 1982, and the team left NRG Stadium trying to process neither winning nor losing – but also feeling confident with what they can do in 2022.

Matt Ryan found Michael Pittman Jr. often in Sunday's season opener, as Pittman Jr. had nine catches for 121 yards and a TD

No guessing was needed when trying to determine quarterback Matt Ryan’s top receiving target heading into his first season with the Indianapolis Colts. Not surprisingly, he found that target, Michael Pittman Jr., for nine receptions for 121 yards and a ke

Quenton Nelson reacts after signing a long-term contract extension with the Colts

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson on Saturday night signed a long-term contract extension, keeping him in Indianapolis for the foreseeable future. He reacted to the news after Sunday’s Week 1 tie against the Houston Texans.

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

What the Colts are saying about opening with a tie in Houston - The Athletic

The rare draw did end a long streak of opening-day losses, but it still doesn't sit well for Indy players.

Colts’ tie with Texans exposes some issues for Indy - The Athletic

Indianapolis expected to turn the page and exorcise last season's demons, but that didn't happen Sunday.

Colts should have seen Rodrigo Blankenship's miss coming

Indianapolis has indicated in the past that it's not confident in Blankenship, but it hasn't aggressively pursued finding competition for him.

Colts vs. Texans: A tie in game neither deserved to win

The Colts were bad at quarterback, kicker, receiver, coach, GM and defensive back, among other spots, in a 20-20 tie at Houston to open the season.

Colts vs. Texans: Do the Colts have more than Pittman, Taylor?

Alec Pierce and Ashton Dulin dropped touchdowns so the Colts had to lean on Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr.