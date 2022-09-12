Colts Will Continue to Rotate Rookie Bernhard Raimann in for Reps at Left Tackle

Per head coach Frank Reich, the Indianapolis Colts will continue to rotate in rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann in for starter Matt Pryor during weekly game days (via The Herald Bulletin’s George Bremer):

Frank Reich says Bernhard Raimann's snaps in place of Matt Pryor on Sunday was part of a planned rotation. That will continue each week with the split changing from week to week. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) September 12, 2022

Raimann played 16 total offensive snaps (17%) to Pryor’s 80 such snaps (87%) during Sunday’s tie to the Houston Texans, but it appears that the rookie’s percentage of snaps could potentially only increase as the season progresses.

Such a split appears to be fluid based on Reich’s recent comments—and also could be matchup dependent (in addition to trying to garner Raimann extra experience).

It makes some sense too—as long as it doesn’t disrupt the rhythm and continuity of the offensive line, or if Pryor is playing particularly well. If Raimann is ever called upon in relief for extended action, he’ll already have some meaningful snaps under his belt under the current rotation with Pryor.

It’s also possible that given some of Pryor’s struggles on Sunday, the Colts may be accelerating the rookie’s development to potentially put him in a better position to supplant Pryor outright as the season continues. If nothing else, it becomes a healthier competition.

The Colts still have confidence in Pryor, but he had an inconsistent training camp and preseason showing. He hasn’t exactly cemented his status as a starting left bookend—particularly after his performance in the opener (although to be fair, the offensive line collectively struggled).

For what it’s worth, on Sunday, Raimann received a +72.8 overall grade via PFF—including a +81.5 pass blocking grade, albeit in just 7 pass blocking snaps. Meanwhile, Pryor earned a +65.1 overall grade, which contained a +60.6 pass blocking grade in 51 such total snaps.

The rookie third round pick has shown some promise and potential for the Colts already, and Raimann could eventually be a full-time starter along the blindside for Indianapolis. Maybe even sooner than some initially anticipated, given the current rotation—especially if his playing time only increases throughout the coming weeks.