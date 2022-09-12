 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Conference Call

By Elliot Denton-Singh
Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich had his weekly conference call today with the media and gave several updates.

Rodrigo Blankenship had arguably the worst game a kicker could have Week 1 against the Houston Texans. He kicked two kickoffs out of bounds gifting the Texans good field position late in the game and then missed a game winning field goal. The Colts are clearly unimpressed by Blankenship’s outing on Sunday and are having internal discussion to determine the best course of action, The Colts could have a new kicker Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Reich went on to talk about in house options/changes the teams to make the kickoff unit after two out of bounds kicks by Blankenship. However, he was quick to say punter Matt Haack would not be an option for kickoff duty. If the Colts are going to make a change then it looks to be an outside option to replace Blankenship. The Colts will likely bring some free agent kickers in this week for workouts.

Reich went on to talk about the status of linebacker Shaquille Leonard for Week 2 after he missed the Texans game still rehabbing his back injury from the off-season. Leonard missed the game but did manage to practice all week even though two of the three practices he was limited for. The Colts rotated linebackers Zaire Franklin and EJ Speed in the starting line up in replace of Leonard but sorely need his play-making ability back in the line up next week.

Reich went on to talk about the starting left tackle position. Matt Pryor started the game at left tackle but rookie Bernhard Raimann was rotated in at times during the game. With how poor the Colts offensive tackles played on Sunday it is to no surprise that the Colts want to continue to rotate Raimann in to get a more indepth look at him. Reich said the amount of snaps Raimann and Pryor will get at the starting left tackle position will be determined each week but with the team already looking at another option to Pryor doesn’t bode well fro him long term at the position. Raimann is still acclimatising to the NFL after only playing his first game on Sunday but if he continues to develop and show promise then he could unseat Pryor sooner than later.

