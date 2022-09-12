Monday Night Football: Open Thread

It’s almost halftime, and the Seattle Seahawks surprisingly lead the Denver Broncos 17-13—as star quarterback Russell Wilson makes his debut again his former squad.

The Broncos were 7 point favorites, but it looks like the Seahawks could very well pull off the upset—and at the very least, bust some bets that were placed on this primetime matchup.

So far, Geno Smith has outdueled Wilson, but there’s still an entire second half to play.