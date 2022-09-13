Colts’ Fantasy Waiver Wire: Week 2

Parris Campbell, wide receiver, Colts

While Parris Campbell definitely did not have the season debut I expected from him, he was still the most productive receiver not named Michael Pittman. Rookie Alec Pierce was a disappointment, finishing the game with no catches, so there are plenty of targets to go around in this offense. Once Campbell gets back in rhythm, he could form a dangerous partnership with Matt Ryan.

Jeff Wilson Jr., running back, 49ers

Starting 49ers’ running back Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury that will sideline him for approximately two months. Last year, it seemed like whoever was starting for the Niners at running back managed to get some decent fantasy scoring, and seemingly Jeff Wilson Jr. is next in line. While this offense is still run basically through Deebo Samuel, Wilson Jr. is still a solid streaming option for the next few months.

Benny Snell Jr., running back, Steelers

Najee Harris is dealing with some injuries of his own, and while UDFA Jaylen Warren is ahead of Snell in the depth chart, the latter might get the start because of his prior experience. Snell had some solid games spot starting throughout his career, and if you are disappointed Harris is already dealing with injuries then grabbing Snell Jr. is the way to go.

Jamaal Williams, running back, Lions

Despite D’Andre Swift stealing the spotlight, getting over 150 total yards and a touchdown, it is also worth noting that backup Jamaal Williams had two carries at the goal-line, and as a result scored two touchdowns. Of course, this amount of production is unsustainable from the backup running back of the Detroit Lions. Still, if you are in a similar position to me, where you just lost Najee Harris and Elijah Mitchell, and Cam Akers laid an egg in the opener, then Williams does not seem like such a bad choice.

Devin Duvernay, wide receiver, Ravens

After the Marquise Brown trade, the Ravens' options in the passing game became much more limited, and Devin Duvernay certainly stepped up and showed that he can be a focal point of that offense, grabbing all 4 of his targets for over 50 yards and two touchdowns. I would not risk starting him just yet, but if he continues finding a consistent role in the offense, he is definitely worth having on your roster.

O.J. Howard, tight end, Texans

O.J. Howard torched the Colts last week, as he caught the Texans’ two touchdowns of the game. Houston’s offense has no established weapons other than Brandin Cooks, so if Howard manages to carve out a role he should see a consistent stream of targets, especially in the red zone.