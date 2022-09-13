Colts’ Snap Counts: Week 1 vs. Texans

For the first time in nearly four decades, the Indianapolis Colts are 0-0-1 to start their 2022 season after tying 20-20 with the Houston Texans in Sunday’s game.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from Sunday’s game and what stood out most from the playing time Indy’s players received throughout the roster.

Offense:

Key contributors:

Quarterback Matt Ryan, despite struggling some through the first few quarters, found a rhythm late in the fourth quarter and played a massive role in Indianapolis’ comeback from a 17-point deficit. The veteran showed poise and delivered several big-time throws in key situations, even while some of his weapons had struggles of their own.

Running back Jonathan Taylor also played a substantial role in helping the Colts climb back into Sunday’s game, piling up a total of 175 yards from scrimmage (161 on the ground) and a rushing touchdown on a 5.2 YPC average.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had one of the best games of his career, hauling in nine catches for 121 receiving yards and a touchdown. The third-year wideout came up clutch for the Colts on several drives, consistently created separation, and was open often.

Defense:

Key contributors:

At times, the Colts’ pass rush struggled, but second-year defensive end Kwity Paye showed up in overtime with a career-high two sacks. If you’re defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, you have to like what you saw on Sunday from the former first-round pick out of Michigan.

Although he didn’t record a sack, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had his fair share of disruptive rushes and played reasonably well throughout the game. The All-Pro recorded two tackles and posted an overall PFF grade of 70.9.

Linebacker E.J. Speed sparked the Colts’ furious comeback in the fourth quarter with a strip-sack of Texans quarterback Davis Mills. Speed came in free off the edge and forced the fumble which set Indianapolis’ offense up with excellent field position.