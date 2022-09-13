 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colts’ Snap Counts: Week 1 vs. Texans

By Andrew Thomison
/ new
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in nearly four decades, the Indianapolis Colts are 0-0-1 to start their 2022 season after tying 20-20 with the Houston Texans in Sunday’s game.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from Sunday’s game and what stood out most from the playing time Indy’s players received throughout the roster.

Offense:

Key contributors:

Quarterback Matt Ryan, despite struggling some through the first few quarters, found a rhythm late in the fourth quarter and played a massive role in Indianapolis’ comeback from a 17-point deficit. The veteran showed poise and delivered several big-time throws in key situations, even while some of his weapons had struggles of their own.

Running back Jonathan Taylor also played a substantial role in helping the Colts climb back into Sunday’s game, piling up a total of 175 yards from scrimmage (161 on the ground) and a rushing touchdown on a 5.2 YPC average.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had one of the best games of his career, hauling in nine catches for 121 receiving yards and a touchdown. The third-year wideout came up clutch for the Colts on several drives, consistently created separation, and was open often.

Defense:

Key contributors:

At times, the Colts’ pass rush struggled, but second-year defensive end Kwity Paye showed up in overtime with a career-high two sacks. If you’re defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, you have to like what you saw on Sunday from the former first-round pick out of Michigan.

Although he didn’t record a sack, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had his fair share of disruptive rushes and played reasonably well throughout the game. The All-Pro recorded two tackles and posted an overall PFF grade of 70.9.

Linebacker E.J. Speed sparked the Colts’ furious comeback in the fourth quarter with a strip-sack of Texans quarterback Davis Mills. Speed came in free off the edge and forced the fumble which set Indianapolis’ offense up with excellent field position.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...