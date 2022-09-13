 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts Worked Out Eight Players on Monday

By Luke Schultheis
Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts worked out eight players on Monday, but so far, no kickers or wide receivers quite yet:

Darrell Baker (cornerback), Rashod Berry (linebacker), Henry Black (safety), Terrence Brooks (safety), Mike Brown (safety), Jalyn Holmes (defensive end), Kenny Robinson (safety), and Jarrod Wilson (safety) were among this week’s early tryouts.

However, with Rodrigo ‘Hot Rod’ Blankenship’s dreadful 2022 debut, it’s quite possible that there could be some tryout kickers on their way to Indianapolis after a brief pitstop in Kansas City in Monday following Chiefs kicker’s Harrison Butker’s recent injury:

Regarding wide receiver, I cannot see any remaining free agent making a significant enough impact to be worth signing except for either Odell Beckham Jr. or T.Y. Hilton.

The Colts need a bonafide WR2, not another wide receiver for lower on the depth chart—which already features Ashton Dulin, Mike Strachan, and Dezmon Patmon for such roles.

The workout wire is a situation to monitor though as the week progresses—particularly at kicker.

