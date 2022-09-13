Colts News: Supporting cast around Matt Ryan needs to carry its weight

Indianpolis Colts' supporting cast around Matt Ryan needs to carry its weight - Indianapolis Colts Blog- ESPN

Ryan did his part in trying to lead the Colts to victory, but offseason concerns manifested themselves in a 20-20 tie.

Colts; Why Quenton Nelson is the highest paid guard in the NFL

Quenton Nelson didn't want to wait until the night before the opener to sign his contract extension

Colts Notebook: Offensive numbers don't all add up | Sports | kokomotribune.com

Nobody gained more yards than the Colts offense this NFL weekend. But 16 teams scored more points. Something doesn't add up.

Colts plan to rotate Matt Pryor and Bernhard Raimann at left tackle

The Colts have a plan to rotate at left tackle with Matt Pryor and Bernhard Raimann. It's an ongoing process to find a solution at a critical spot.

Colts Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship

Should the Colts keep Rodrigo Blankenship or is Rodrigo Blankenship being cut

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Texans Week 1: Red Zone Miscues, Matt Ryan's Leadership, Gus Bradley's Defense, Grover Stewart's Dominance And Kwity Paye's Clutch Plays

The Colts tied the Houston Texans, 20-20, on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Here are five things we learned, from the Colts' poorly-timed mistakes to some of the positive signs we saw in Texas.

OMG The Colts Tied The Freaking Texans – Indianapolis Monthly

The Indianapolis Colts leave Houston without a win, loss, or anything resembling an answer in season opener.

Rodrigo Blankenship has to go; Colts can’t afford another kicking catastrophe - The Athletic

If Blankenship is still the Colts kicker this weekend in Jacksonville, it will be a dereliction of duty by GM Chris Ballard.

Can Colts admit Rodrigo Blankenship has kicked himself out of job?

Colts continue to show little faith in kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, and at some point – as I asked Frank Reich on Monday – don't they have to move on?

Michael Pittman, Jr. is an absolute superstar. He and Matt Ryan are already in lockstep — we saw that throughout the #Texans’ game.



But here’s why this duo will elevate to heights #Colts’ fans haven’t seen since Harrison, Wayne and Manning. pic.twitter.com/fgWhdaZRR3 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 12, 2022