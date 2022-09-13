Report: Colts Try Out a Pair of Former Jaguars Kickers on Tuesday

According to the IndyStar’s Joel Erickson, the Indianapolis Colts tried out a pair of former Jacksonville Jaguars kickers on Tuesday, Matthew Wright and Josh Lambo:

Colts have worked out at least one kicker today, a league source says.



Indianapolis tried out former Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright, who will not be signing, per source.



There could obviously be more. Wright is the only one I've been able to confirm so far. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) September 13, 2022

The Colts also tried out longtime Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, per source. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) September 13, 2022

Colts’ incumbent starting kicker Rodrigo ‘Hot Rod’ Blankenship’s poor performance in the opener has been well documented (and really since late during his rookie season in 2020), so there’s no need to beat a dead horse anymore on his ongoing struggles.

That being said, the fact that the Colts are bringing in new kickers for workouts is hardly surprising—given how much of a deficiency the kicking game appears to be right now.

Wright, who last played for the Jaguars in 2021, appearing in 14 games, has made 25 of 28 field goal attempts in his career (89.3%)—including a long of 56 yards. He’s also successfully converted 20 of his 22 total extra point attempts (90.9%). His game-winning 53-yard field goal in 2021 helped snap the Jaguars then 20-game franchise losing streak.

However, it appears as though Wright didn’t impress the Colts enough in his kicking showcase to make a roster move for him—at least not imminently.

Meanwhile, Lambo is a bit of a more well known commodity as a veteran kicker in league circles, having played 7 NFL seasons. He’s made 128 of 147 total field goal attempts (87.1%) in his career—including a long of 59 yards. He’s also successfully converted 143 of 159 total extra point attempts (89.9%).

Lambo may be most well known recently as the victim, who ex-Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer allegedly kicked in the leg during preseason warmups last year and made a disparaging remark, shortly before his firing.

It would be surprising if Wright and Lambo are the last of the kickers that the Colts bring in to work out this week. The expectation is that there will be at least a handful of free agent legs auditioning for a potential job this week to replace Blankenship.