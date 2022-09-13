Report: Colts Signing PKs Chase McLaughlin, Lucas Havrisik to Practice Squad — With One Being Promoted

Following multiple kicker workouts on Tuesday and the reported release of Rodrigo Blankenship, the Indianapolis Colts are signing kickers Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik to the team’s practice squad — with one of them being elevated to the 53-man active roster ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars:

The #Colts are signing kickers Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik to the practice squad, per sources.



So after cutting Rodrigo Blankenship, Indy adds two guys it knows -- McLaughlin was there in 2019, Havrisik in rookie camp -- and plan to elevate one for Sunday at Jacksonville — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2022

Both of them should be at least somewhat familiar names for Colts fans.

The 26-year-old McLaughlin kicked for the Colts in relief of an ailing Adam Vinatieri during the 2019 season, converting 5 of 6 field goal attempts (including a 50 yarder) and all 11 of his extra point attempts during 4 games.

McLaughlin lost the ensuing offseason kicking competition to a rookie Blankenship and was cut as part of final 53-man roster cuts by Indianapolis.

He appeared in 16 games for the Browns last season, making 15 of 21 field goal attempts (71.4%) and 36 of 37 extra point attempts (97.3%).

For his career, he’s made 37 of 49 field goal attempts (75.5%) and 67 of 69 PAT attempts (97.1%). He should be an upgrade to Hot Rod—at least in the leg strength department, as he’s always featured a fairly live leg.

Meanwhile, Havrisik participated in rookie minicamp for the Colts this offseason. He made 9 of 14 field goal attempts (64.3%) for the Arizona Wildcats in 2021—including a 57-yarder, earning All-Pac 12 honorable mention (*for a consecutive season).

It’ll be interesting to see which kicker the Colts end up elevating from the taxi-man squad, but the safe bet would be on the more experienced McLaughlin—at least initially.