Report: Colts Also Brought in Former Kicker Michael Badgley for a Workout on Tuesday

While it doesn’t appear he ultimately earned a roster spot, the Indianapolis Colts also brought in another former kicker, Michael Badgley, for a workout on Tuesday—following the release of Rodrigo Blankenship (via PFF’s Ari Meirov):

The #Colts are expected to sign kicker Chase McLaughlin after he worked out for them, per source. Will be his second stint with the Colts.



Matthew Wright, Josh Lambo, and Michael Badgley were also in today. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2022

The 27 year old kicker, who was initially signed by the Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2018 out of Miami (Fl.), and later resurfaced with Indianapolis last season was competing for a third career stint with the franchise.

The ‘Money Badger’ made 18 of 21 field goal attempts (85.7%) and was a perfect 39 of 39 from extra point range in 2021. He’s converted 70 of his 87 career field goal attempts (80.5%) and 122 of 127 extra point attempts (96.1%) during his 5-year NFL career.

Even though Badgley kicked pretty well for the Colts last season (despite a little bit of a late season slump), it appears as though Indy elected for other options—namely Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik on their practice squad (with one presumably being promoted soon).