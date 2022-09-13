Colts Add CB Tony Brown to the Active Roster After Waiving PK Rodrigo Blankenship

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team promoted cornerback Tony Brown from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster after waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship in a corresponding move.

Brown played in 72% of the team’s total special teams snaps during Sunday’s tie to the Houston Texans—as a prominent gunner for their units.

The 6’0”, 199 pound cornerback was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama, having played with the Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, and most recently, the Colts organizations.

Brown has 58 tackles (44 solo), 3 tackles for loss, 6 passes defensed, and 2 forced fumbles during 34 career games (4 starts).

The Colts also made some other practice squad moves, signing cornerback Darrell Baker Jr., safety Henry Black, kickers Lucas Havrisik and Chase McLaughlin, while waiving offensive guard Arlington Hambright, safety Will Redmond, and cornerback Chris Wilcox.