Stampede Blue’s Week 2 NFL Game Picks

Week 1 is officially in the books as the NFL season carries on, with what looks to be another week filled with must watch games. We kick things off with a premier TNF matchup, with the Los Angeles Chargers facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are - 4.5 favourites, and the O/U for this matchup at 54.5 points is the highest expected scoring game this week, as there are sure to be plenty of fireworks.

Here are the rest of the Week 2 odds from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. Live odds are available for all the games this week. Up next are the staff picks for this week’s slate of matchups. After Week 1, all Stampede Blue writers are in a similar position, except for Destin, who missed on one more game than the rest. Chris Blystone took the madman approach to the picks, and had several head scratchers... he might be on to something.

As for the biggest matchups this week, I will give you guys a chance to predict which team will win. Let’s make a deal, if you end up with a higher success percentage than me then I will write a 2.000 word piece scouting punters this offseason (I can’t think of a more brutal punishment than this).

Poll Who wins TNF? Chargers

Chiefs vote view results 0% Chargers (0 votes)

0% Chiefs (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do the Colts manage to overcome their demons and beat the Jags in Duval? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will the Titans manage to upset the Bills? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

My picks for those questions are Chiefs-Yes-No. Check in next week to see the results!