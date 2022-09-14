Colts Injury Report: DT Buckner and WR Pierce Both DNP

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 2 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner did not practice today with a hip injury. Buckner played the full game on Sunday against the Texans but the injury holding him out of practice today isn’t good. Buckner is a key pierce of the defensive line and the Colts need him on Sunday.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce missed practice today with a concussion. Pierce presented with mild concussion symptoms after Sundays game against the Texans. Pierce was hit hard by a Texans defender which looks to be the cause of the concussion. The Colts need Pierce at the wide receiver position and hopefully he can pass through the leagues concussion protocol in time to play on Sunday.

Cornerback Kenny Moore and wide receiver Michael Pittman were limited at practice today due to hip and quad injuries. Moore had an unfamiliar poor game for his standards on Sunday and now a hip injury limiting him in practice adds insult to injury. Pittman had a great performance on Sunday and is the Colts clear cut wide receiver 1 but a quad injury could hurt him going firearm. The Colts need all their superstar players healthy and ready to compete while they search for their first win of the year on Sunday.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard was a full participant at practice today. Leonard managed to practice all week last week, although two were limited, but was ruled out of the game. Hopefully Leonard can continue to trend in the right direction and play on Sunday as the defense needs his play making ability.