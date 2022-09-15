AFC South Roundup: Week 1

1- Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1)

Score this Week: Tied 20-20 @Texans

The Colts were heavy favorites against the Texans, but just managed to survive the game with a tie. Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. carried the offense and played like the superstars they are, while Kwity Paye showed some really nice flashes in overtime. In the end, it just was not meant to be. On the bright side, the Colts are now leading the division.

Injury Report: Shaquille Leonard questionable, Pierce and Buckner DNP

Linebacker (and heart of the defense) Shaquille Leonard is questionable to go against the Jaguars. The Colts clearly do not want to rush their defensive MVP and will take things slowly with him. Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce and All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner did not practice on Wednesday.

Looking Ahead: @Jaguars

This is an early chance to exorcize some demons against the Jaguars in Duval. Hopefully, the team comes out guns blazing trying to make up for that loss last season.

2- Houston Texans (0-0-1)

Score this Week: Tied 20-20 Vs. Colts

The Texans came out of the gate strong, playing some solid all-around football against the Colts. This team has some talent on both sides, as Brandin Cooks and Jonathan Greenard are players I really like, and quarterback Davis Mills is excellent at avoiding mistakes. In the end, the difference in rosters was just too big, and the Colts made a late comeback in order to escape NRG Stadium with the tie.

Injury Report: Rasheem Green questionable, Maliek Collins DNP

The Texans managed to survive Week 1 with no meaningful injuries, as defensive end Rasheem Green is the only player questionable for next week’s matchup. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins DNP.

Looking Ahead: @Broncos

Tough matchup for the Texans against a Broncos team that will be mad after a loss against the Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos are just too talented for this one to remain competitive.

3- Tennessee Titans (0-1)

Score this Week: Lost 20-21 Vs. Giants

Tough loss for the Titans against the New York Giants, especially considering they missed a short field goal that would have given them the W as time expired. Derrick Henry looked human, and Saquon Barkley just proved to be too much for the Titans’ defense.

Injury Report: Lonnie Johnson questionable

No meaningful injuries to report for the Titans this week.

Looking Ahead: @Bills

The Titans are now going up against what is perhaps the best team in the NFL right now. Last season Tennessee managed to get a dub against Buffalo, but I am expecting this one to finish with a different result, and I would not be surprised if we see a blowout here.

4- Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1)

Score this Week: Lost 22-28 @Commanders

After getting a late 22-14 lead in the 4th quarter, the Jaguars allowed two consecutive passing touchdowns and ended up losing the game against the Commanders. Still, there were plenty of positives for Jacksonville. #1 overall pick Travon Walker looked legit, Devin Lloyd led the team in tackles, and Christian Kirk made a significant impact. Still, Trevor Lawrence did not look as good as I expected, and that’s where the Jaguars’ hopes lie.

Injury Report: No new injuries

No meaningful injuries to report for the Jaguars this week.

Looking Ahead: Vs. Colts

The Jaguars will get what is seemingly their favorite matchup in the history of their franchise, as there just always seems to be some dark magic associated with the Colts visiting the Jaguars... hopefully Indy can turn things around this week.