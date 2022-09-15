Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin The Road to 1-0-1...

Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin

Stampede Blue presents Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin. Join Rashaad and Destin every Tuesday and Thursday as they dive into questions directly from you Colts nation. To make your voice heard, call (317) 426-6387 and leave a question for the show.

Today’s questions include

What led to the 4th quarter offensive success?

Should we be worried about the Jaguars' DL?

Are Colts’ leaders taking enough responsibility for how last year ended and this year has begun?

And Much More!

Rashaad McGinnis (@ShaadMcGinnis)

Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams)

