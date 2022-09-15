Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin The Road to 1-0-1...

Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin
Stampede Blue presents Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin. Join Rashaad and Destin every Tuesday and Thursday as they dive into questions directly from you Colts nation. To make your voice heard, call (317) 426-6387 and leave a question for the show.
Today’s questions include
- What led to the 4th quarter offensive success?
- Should we be worried about the Jaguars' DL?
- Are Colts’ leaders taking enough responsibility for how last year ended and this year has begun?
- And Much More!
Follow the hosts on Twitter by clicking below:
Rashaad McGinnis (@ShaadMcGinnis)
Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams)
Stampede Blue podcasts can be found at any major podcast location, or feel free to push play below:
If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:
Loading comments...