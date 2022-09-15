 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin The Road to 1-0-1...

The Road to 1-0-1...

By destinadams
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin

Logo made by Rhett Coblentz

Stampede Blue presents Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin. Join Rashaad and Destin every Tuesday and Thursday as they dive into questions directly from you Colts nation. To make your voice heard, call (317) 426-6387 and leave a question for the show.

Today’s questions include

  • What led to the 4th quarter offensive success?
  • Should we be worried about the Jaguars' DL?
  • Are Colts’ leaders taking enough responsibility for how last year ended and this year has begun?
  • And Much More!

Follow the hosts on Twitter by clicking below:

Rashaad McGinnis (@ShaadMcGinnis)

Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams)

Stampede Blue podcasts can be found at any major podcast location, or feel free to push play below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

