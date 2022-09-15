Colts News: Colts seek balance to support dynamic duo

Colts seek balance to support dynamic duo | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor touched the ball on nearly half of the Colts' offensive snaps in Week 1 and combined for 296 yards and both touchdowns -- a

Colts need young defensive linemen to step up, give stars a break

DeForest Buckner, Yannick Ngakoue and Kwity Paye all played more than 79% of the snaps. That pace is untenable through the season.

Alec Pierce in concussion protocol after Colts debut

Alec Pierce is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday for the Colts.

Colts Notebook: Kicker McLauglin excited to be 'home' | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Chase McLaughlin didn’t have far to travel when the Colts called to offer him a tryout.

Colts kicker Chase McLaughlin eager to get another chance

Chase McLaughlin has kicked for the Colts before. This time, he's competing with rookie Luke Havrisik for a roster spot.

Matt Ryan on new Colts’ kickers

One game and one consequential missed field goal – OK, the errant 42-yard attempt in Sunday’s overtime tie at Houston coupled with two errant kickoffs – were enough to convince them to re-load.

Colts LB Zaire Franklin Sets 'Great Example' With Defense, Special Teams Double-Dip Against Texans

Franklin played all 70 defensive snaps as well as 17 special teams snaps in the Colts' 20-20-20 tie with the Houston Texans in Week 1.

Colts mailbag: How concerning are young receivers? Carson Wentz?

After the Colts' season-opening tie, Insider Nate Atkins answers your mail on wide receivers, Matt Ryan, the schedule and left tackle battle.

Analyzing E.J Speed's Sack/Fumble vs Texans: Film Room - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Linebacker E.J Speed helped the Colts get back into the game with a huge strip sack in the fourth quarter. Let's dive into all the finer details of this play.

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Andrew Luck: Ex-Colts QB keeps showing up, looking happy in retirement

Sightings of Andrew Luck, like at the Stanford-USC game Saturday, are unexpected and beautiful, like a blue jay in the backyard. It's bittersweet, too

TY Hilton, Chris Ballard, Colts' sons making noise in IHSAA football

T.Y. Hilton's son, Eugene, is making big plays at receiver for Zionsville, while Cole Ballard, Chris' son, is starring at QB for Westfield.

COLTS MEDIA