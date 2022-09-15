Week 2 Thursday Night Football: Open Thread

Tonight is the second thursday night with football back in our lives, and we have a premier matchup with the Chiefs (-4) going off against the Chargers (+4) at Arrowhead Stadium.

We have two elite offenses going off against each other, with elite young quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert dueling for the win, in what promises to be the highest scoring matchup of the week. DraftKings has the O/U for points at 54, the highest of the entire week by far.

The Chiefs are fresh off a big win against the Arizona Cardinals, where Patrick Mahomes showed why he is among the favourites to win the MVP award, throwing for over 350 yards and 5 touchdowns. Travis Kelce also started off the season big, and established himself as Mahomes’ best weapon. Odds for a Travis Kelce touchdown are the best in this game at -150.

The Chargers got a very important win against the Las Vegas Raiders, Herbert had a really good game, and the pass rushing duo of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack looked dominant, while Derwin James looks like one of the most impactful defensive players.

For tonight’s matchup, the Stampede Blue staff mostly favours the Kansas City Chiefs, but it was not even close to being unanimous, as this is a matchup that will start to generate the differences between game predictions that will show who the best at choosing winners is later on in the season.