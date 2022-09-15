Colts Injury Report: DT Buckner, CB Moore and WR Pittman All Miss Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 2 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner missed practice for a second day in a row with a hip injury. Buckner missing practice for the second time this week does not bode well for his chances to play Sunday. If Buckner is unable to practice tomorrow then the Colts could be looking for a replacement to one of their biggest defensive stars. If Buckner is out for Sunday expect a roatation of Byron Cowart, Dayo Odeyingbo and some Tyquan Lewis to try and replace him in the starting line up.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce was limited at practice today with a concussion. Pierce managing to practice today even though it was limited shows he is making progress through the leagues concussion protocol. Friday will be a big day for Pierce as his practice status will likely determine whether he has passed through the protocol or not. If Pierce is unable to go then expect a bigger role for Ashton Dulin and Michael Strachan. A double hit of Pierce and Pittman being out would be disastrous for the Colts offense.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip) and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr (quad) both did not practice today after being limited at practice yesterday. Moore and Pittman being unable to practice today clouds both their availability for Sunday. If both miss Sunday it would be a huge blow for both sides of the ball. Moore would likely be replaced in the starting line up by Isaiah Rodgers and Pittman by a mix of Dulin and Strachan however the offense and defensive units would take a big hit.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) was a full participate today at practice. Leonard managing back to back practices looks good for his chances of playing Sunday. If the Colts are down Buckner and Moore they will need all the help they can get on the defensive side of the ball and Leonard being back could provide the play-making spark they need to help get a win on the road.