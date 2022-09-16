Colts Madden-style player ratings — Week 2

The Madden rating series is back for a 3rd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable to the team. Please note that these are current values and don’t consider the value or future improvement/potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:
Tiers
95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL
90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL
85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game
80 to 84 — An above-average starter
75 to 79 — An average starter
70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts
65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup
60 to 64 — An average backup
60 or below — A borderline roster player
Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan — 85 (-1)
Nick Foles — 74
Sam Ehlinger — 67
Running Backs
Jonathan Taylor — 98
Nyheim Hines — 81
Deon Jackson — 63
Wide Receivers
Michael Pittman Jr — 88 (+1)
Parris Campbell — 71 (-1)
Ashton Dulin — 70
Alec Pierce — 69 (-2)
Michael Strachan — 68 (+1)
Dezmon Patmon — 66
Tight Ends
Mo Alie-Cox — 81
Jelani Woods — 69
Kylen Granson — 68
Offensive Line
Quenton Nelson — 97
Braden Smith — 83 (-1)
Ryan Kelly — 79
Matt Pryor — 71 (-2)
Danny Pinter — 70 (-1)
Bernhard Raimann — 67 (+2)
Dennis Kelly — 66
Will Fries — 63
Wesley French — 62
Luke Tenuta - 62
Defensive Line
DeForest Buckner — 97
Grover Stewart — 90 (+1)
Yannick Ngakoue — 84 (-1)
Kwity Paye — 81
Tyquan Lewis — 75
Dayo Odeyingbo — 71
Ben Banogu — 69
Eric Johnson — 68
Byron Cowart — 66
Ifeadi Odenigbo — 66
Linebackers
Darius Shaquille Leonard — 97
Bobby Okereke — 81
Zaire Franklin — 73
E.J. Speed — 72 (+2)
Jojo Domann — 64
Grant Stuard — 62
Secondary
Stephon Gilmore — 88 (+1)
Kenny Moore III — 86 (-2)
Julian Blackmon — 76 (-3)
Isaiah Rodgers — 76
Nick Cross — 73
Rodney McCleod — 72
Brandon Facyson — 70
Rodney Thomas II — 67
Dallis Flowers — 63
Tony Brown — 63
Armani Watts — 68 (Injured Reserve)
Special Teams
Luke Rhodes — 87
Matt Haack — 81 (+1)
Rigoberto Sanchez — 85 (Injured Reserve)
Biggest Mover
EJ Speed
Speed replaced Darius Leonard and looked great. He used good speed (no pun intended) off the edge to generate pressure, he was sound on his tackling and did a great job in the run game. He should still get some rotational reps, even with Leonard back, but either way the Colts have a reliable backup in him.
Biggest Dropper
Julian Blackmon
Blackmon looked like a guy coming off an Achilles tear. He was late to react, slow out of his cuts and didn’t cover space too well. Let’s hope this is just a temporary thing because he looked unplayable last game and that will be a big issue against teams like the Chiefs or Broncos who have incredible deep ball quarterbacks.
