Colts’ Matchups to Watch: Week 2 @Jaguars

Colts Vs. Playing in Duval

The Jaguars won the last 7 matchups against the Colts when playing at home, and some games were just beyond any sort of logic. As an example we have last year where the Colts just seem to fold when a playoff berth was on the line, we have the 0-6 shoutout, the first game of the 2020 season when the Jaguars got their only win that year against the Colts at home... the list goes and on, there is just something spooky about the Colts making the trip down to Florida. Last week we just could not manage to fully overcome our Week 1 demons, hopefully we can get that ugly streak over with.

Bobby Okereke Vs. Evan Engram

Bobby Okereke looked lost several times in coverage against the Texans, and on one play it resulted in a touchdown. Pass coverage has never been his strong suit, and he will have a decent matchup ahead going off against uber-athletic Evan Engram. Lawrence already showed some chemistry with the young tight end, targeting him 4 times for four catches and 28 yards. Stopping wide receiver Christian Kirk and running back James Robinson is probably more important, but the Colts should not underestimate Engram.

Yannick Ngakoue Vs. Cam Robinson

Ngakoue was somewhat of a disappointment against the Texans, but he did have a very tough matchup against left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Opposite him, Kwity Paye exploded in overtime and racked up two sacks. The Colts invested a lot in Ngakoue, trading a solid young cornerback in Ya-Sin for him, and he will have to start showing some sort of consistent impact for that trade to have been worth it.

Braden Smith Vs. Josh Allen / Travon Walker

Braden Smith struggled both in pass protection and in run blocking against Jerry Hughes (no disrespect to Hughes, but he is far from the prime of his career). One of the highest paid right tackles in the NFL will have a much tougher matchup on Sunday facing off against either Josh Allen, who has historically given him plenty of trouble, or #1 overall pick Travon Walker, who already showed some flashes in his NFL debut.

Michael Pittman Jr. Vs. Shaquill Griffin/Tyson Campbell

MPJ had a massive Week 1 against the Texans, and he will look to continue the hot streak rolling against the Jaguars. It will probably be much more complicated, as the Jags have two talented cornerbacks. Griffin of course is much more established than Campbell, so MPJ will most likely make his money facing the Georgia product, who struggled a bit with tackling against the Commanders.