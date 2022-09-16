Colts Injury Report: LB Leonard and WR Pierce Are Ruled OUT

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 2 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Leonard has managed to practice fully all week but still has been ruled out for Sunday. With Leonard being unable to go expect another mix of Zaire Franklin and EJ Speed to replace him in the starting lineup.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game. Pierce started with concussion symptoms after the Texans game which landed him in the league's concussion protocol. Pierce did managed a limited practice on Thursday but he doesn’t seem to have made enough progress to make it through the protocol in time to play on Sunday. Expect Mike Strachan and Ashton Dulin to have larger roles on offense to replace Pierce.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and cornerback Kenny Moore have been ruled as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game. Moore was limited Wednesday, missed practice Thursday but then was a full participant today. Buckner missed both Wednesday and Thursday practices but managed to practice today. Both Buckner and Moore have a real shot to play Sunday after practicing fully today, looks like they will be game time decisions.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman has been ruled as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game. Pittman was limited at practice on Wednesday but missed both Thursday and Friday’s practice. Pittman looks like a long shot to play Sunday due to a quad injury, Pittman looks like a true game time decision but it isn’t looking great for his chances to play. If Pittman can’t go Sunday the Colts will be down their top two wide receivers which could massively impact the passing attack.