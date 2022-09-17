Colts Podcast: Can Indy finally win one in Jacksonville in week 2?

Given how recent games against the Jaguars have gone, we’re not going to be too confident going into this game - no matter how things look on paper. Division games can always go sideways, and writing off a team like Jacksonville is asking for trouble.

That said, this is a new year and a new team. Will the changes on offense and defense be enough to put them over the top on Sunday? We discuss this and more on our latest podcast. Topics include:

The importance of having DeForest Buckner and Kenny Moore out there on defense, despite both of them being questionable for the game

Julian Blackmon and why he should see improvement and why that matters so much

Kwity Paye and his development and taking advantage of the Jaguars offensive line on Sunday

Matt Ryan, his relatively slow starts and why we should see a better game from him than in week one

The importance of Michael Pittman to this offense

Who else needs to step up on Sunday

So much more

