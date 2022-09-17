Colts Podcast: Can Indy finally win one in Jacksonville in week 2?

Given how recent games against the Jaguars have gone, we’re not going to be too confident going into this game - no matter how things look on paper. Division games can always go sideways, and writing off a team like Jacksonville is asking for trouble.
That said, this is a new year and a new team. Will the changes on offense and defense be enough to put them over the top on Sunday? We discuss this and more on our latest podcast. Topics include:
- The importance of having DeForest Buckner and Kenny Moore out there on defense, despite both of them being questionable for the game
- Julian Blackmon and why he should see improvement and why that matters so much
- Kwity Paye and his development and taking advantage of the Jaguars offensive line on Sunday
- Matt Ryan, his relatively slow starts and why we should see a better game from him than in week one
- The importance of Michael Pittman to this offense
- Who else needs to step up on Sunday
- So much more
As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:
