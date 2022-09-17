Report: Colts Downgrade WR Michael Pittman Jr. To Out vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts have downgraded third-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to out for the team’s Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Ian Rapoport.

#Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) has been downgraded to out vs the #Jaguars. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2022

Pittman Jr. has been battling a quad injury and was originally considered questionable prior to Indianapolis’ decision to rule him inactive.

The loss of Pittman Jr. will certainly be felt Sunday, as he’s been Indianapolis’ best receiver for the last few seasons and quickly became a go-to target for quarterback Matt Ryan.

Pittman Jr. had over 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdowns for the Colts last season and solidified himself as the team’s No. 1 wideout. The star wideout had 121 receiving yards on nine catches and a touchdown against Houston in Week 1.

Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce, who sustained a head injury against the Texans in Week 1, is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and is also inactive for Sunday’s game.

With both Pittman Jr. and Pierce out, the Colts will turn to a very unproven receiving room with wideouts Ashton Dulin, Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan, Dezmon Patmon and Keke Coutee.

Having to rely on such an unproven receiving corps is far from ideal, especially considering how much Indianapolis has struggled playing in Jacksonville in recent seasons.

Now down arguably their two best receivers, the Colts need one of their unproven wideouts to step up in a major way on Sunday as they looks to earn their first victory in Jacksonville since 2014.