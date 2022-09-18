How to watch Colts vs. Jaguars in Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts still haven’t won a season opener since 2014. On the plus side, last week, they managed not to lose their season opener for the first time since that season. The week, the Colts are facing a Jaguars team they have failed to beat on the road since 2014. I suspect team owner Jim Irsay has made it clear that another tie isn’t going to be enough. This franchise needs to get the early season-slump monkey off its back and wash the nasty taste of Week 18, 2021 from its mouth.

Game Time

1 PM ET on Sunday, September 18, 2022

Location

TIAA Bank Field

1 TIAA Bank Field Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Capacity: 67,164

TV Channel

Regional Channel: CBS

Play-by-play: Tom McCarthy

Color analyst: Tiki Barber

TV Streaming Options

Radio

93.5 and 107.5 FM The Fan, 97.1 HANK FM, and WFNI 1070-AM The Fan

SiriusXM Channel 813

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Radio Streaming Options

Odds

Referee Assignment

Alex Kemp

Enemy Blog

Big Cat Country

Twitter

Facebook

Stampede Blue Podcast Links:

